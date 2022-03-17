Umno wings’ assemblies run smoothly, debaters giving constructive input: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today expressed satisfaction with what he described as smooth proceedings of Umno’s Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings’ assemblies.

Despite his busy schedule, Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, managed to spend some time checking on the proceedings of the assemblies.

“Alhamdulillah, I saw that the assemblies ran smoothly.

“I also heard that the debaters from the three wings giving constructive input for the future of the party,” he told reporters when met at the World Trade Centre here where the assemblies of Umno’s Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings were held in accordance with the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The arrival of the Prime Minister at 10.56 am was greeted with cheers and applause from the delegates, with some even stopping him for a selfie.

The three assemblies were opened simultaneously by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan last night. — Bernama