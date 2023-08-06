Umno wings stress on need to strengthen unity govt for national stability

KUALA LUMPUR: The importance of strengthening the Unity Government that was formed through the cooperation of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) to ensure national stability was among the issues raised by the heads of the Umno Women, Youth and Puteri wings today.

Umno Women chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad wants the wing to be open to accepting Umno being in the Unity Government because the party has a role and responsibility in ensuring there is political, economic and social stability in the country.

She said that Umno also must consult and compromise in ensuring victory favours the Unity Government in the coming state polls although this was hard to do since Umno and some of the parties in the Unity Government had long been rivals.

“Remember, we are no longer a dominant party, we will not contest all seats. We need to consult, we need to compromise to bring victory to the Unity Government that we all support together.

“As everyone knows, we must not only ensure victory for Barisan Nasional but also help other parties in the coalition win their seats just like how we too hope for support from them,” she said in her policy speech at the women’s wing’s Umno general assembly 2023 here today.

As such, Noraini urged the entire Umno Women wing members and machinery to strengthen their resolve and set aside past disappointment and discontent to shoulder the responsibility of moving forward.

“With our vast experience, what we need (is that) we must rise to fight together and prove that the role of Umno Women in energising the election machinery would be impactful and, thus, gain victory in the coming state polls,” she said at the event, which was also attended by DAP National Publicity secretary Teo Nie Ching, who is also the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital.

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, in his policy speech, said Umno’s participation in the Unity Government was in compliance with the decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the stability of the country.

Akmal said although Umno currently shares the administrative space in the government, it does not mean the party will neglect the principles of its struggle to defend the race, religion and royal institution.

He also stressed that Umno, as the core party of Malays, cannot afford to be further divided and asked party members to persuade and rekindle friendship with members who have left the party.

“Let’s not deride members who have left. They too have served the party. Our duty is to bring them back into Umno, help Umno, (and) close the ‘saf’ ... We can’t afford to be divided, the role of leaders is to unite and not to divide,” he said.

In addition, Akmal said Umno Youth would also pay serious attention to the issue of home ownership, which is one of the challenges faced by youth and, as such, a Special Committee on Youth Housing will be established under the Umno Youth wing.

Meanwhile, Umno Puteri chief Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi, in her policy speech, said the coming polls in six states would be the start of the wing’s new work movement.

She said Umno Puteri, as the youngest wing of the party, would prioritise efforts to draw closer to youth aged betwen 18 and 40 and also first-time voters.

“Don’t easily lose focus on trivial issues or matters. Focus efforts on attracting youth to join us because Puteri needs a fresh group of backups with new ideas,” she said.

Touching on the Unity Government, Nurul Amal said Puteri members must widen their perspective or views regarding the current government, which is made up of BN and PH, because it is the core of political stability and the people’s interest and to comply with the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. - Bernama