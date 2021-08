KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) today repeated the decision of UMNO Supreme Council to withdraw support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister.

He said statements from an adequate number of Umno Members of Parliament (MPs) withdrawing their support for Muhyiddin as Prime Minister had also been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Ahmad Zahid said this at a press conference after chairing the Supreme Council’s meeting held virtually today.

Also present at the press conference were Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and several Umno MPs including Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Gua Musang), Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (Pekan), Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (Pontian) and Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang). — Bernama