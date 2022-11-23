Umno youth chief: PH was more ‘civilised’

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan was more ‘gentlemanly’ in its approach to collaborate with Barisan Nasional to form a unity government after the 15th general election (GE15), says Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki .

However, PN has not changed and tried to strike secret deals by ‘stealing’ 10 (BN) MPs to sign statutory declarations backing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, the Umno youth chief added.

“Adder two failed attempts, and only after those 10 declarations were withdrawn on the orders of the BN Supreme Council did PN express willingness to meet today at 3.30pm,” he wrote on his Facebook today.

Asyraf also said the meeting at St Regis hotel earlier today was in line with the BN Supreme Council’s decision to be open to holding talks with both PH and PN on forming the government.

He said BN will agree to the decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for BN to be a part of a unity government.