UMNO youth chief: UMNO in unity govt not forced marriage

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO’s participation in the formation of the Unity Government after the 15th General Election (GE15) was not a ‘forced marriage’, as claimed by certain parties.

UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said that although some of the parties which form the government today have never established cooperation or had chemistry before, that is no reason not to create equality for the sake of the country.

“Some people say that we are in a forced marriage, but our parents, our grandparents, they didn’t even know each other when they got married, if people were in love for 10 years but the first year of marriage, the man was cheating, what is the point?

“If we want to remain in the Unity Government, we must have three things, the first of which is to respect each other, understand each other and trust each other,” he said when speaking at the Unity Government National Youth Convention, at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre.

Dr Muhamad Akmal also called for the wings of the parties which are part of the Unity Government to reject all differences and find common ground, so that the political stability of the country continues to be guaranteed.

In the same session, Angkatan Muda Harapan chief Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen said that every difference should be seen as a strength and not as an obstacle, to build unity in society in this country.

“For me, in every struggle, in every work we do, the foundation is unity; without unity we have no stability, without stability we have no development, without development we have no transformation and without transformation we have no well-being.

“...I stand here with the leaders (of other political parties) to rebuild this beloved country, on the basis and principles of respect and courtesy towards all races, religions and nations, and all these backgrounds are the foundation of the formation of the beloved nation of Malaysia,” he said.- Bernama