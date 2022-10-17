Umno Youth denies sending ‘mat motor’ to disrupt Muda ceramah

PETALING JAYA: Muar Umno Youth has denied the allegations of disrupting a ceramah held by Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) in Muar last night.

According to a Malaysiakini report, Muar Umno Youth Chief Helmy Abdul Latif has stated the party rejects political provocations, deeming it an unhealthy practice.

“Whether [the rowdy group] was paid or not, this is an unhealthy practice in politics,” Helmy said.

The dismissal follows an accusation from Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s team saying Helmy’s wing was behind the 20 youths who tried disrupting Syed Saddiq’s ceramah at Muar.

The disturbance occurred shortly after Syed went on stage to deliver his speech and in mid delivery, the youths started to chant the word ‘penipu’ (liar), alongside trying to cause commotion in the area.

Muda volunteers and policemen at scene managed to block the group, however, they came back later on to resume making a scene on the roads leading to the event area. In spite of the provocateurs, the Muar MP was still delivering his speech.

Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz said her side will lodge a police report against the youths who were dubbed an “organised mob”.