Umno Youth’s price monitoring initiative in line with KPDNHEP objectives

GEORGE TOWN: The Umno Youth’s move to set up a secretariat to monitor prices of goods is in line with the goals of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), said its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the ministry was ready to respond to feedback received from the secretariat which was announced by Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki on Wednesday.

“I understand that its (the secretariat) components will include the setting up of price monitoring teams and their results will then be reported or posted on social media which is line with one of our objectives of increasing awareness on consumer rights,” he told reporters after visiting the Sewerage Services Department (JPP) and Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) project at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, near here.

Asked whether he was worried about the price of items being politicised by the opposition, Saifuddin Nasution said he saw the setting up of the secretariat as a positive move.

Meanwhile, commenting on the sewerage project, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Pantai Jerejak assemblyman said, he did not rule out the possibility of the RM160 million project being delayed for the second time.

He said it was supoposed to have been completed by the third week of February but the contractor had applied for the second extension and it was being reviewed by the JPP. — Bernama