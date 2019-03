KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth will hold an online registration campaign after receiving an “outstanding” numbers of membership applications following the 14th general election last year, its chief said today.

Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the youth wing now has 498,391 members.

He attributed the rising popularity of Umno Youth to what he referred to as anger over the failure of Pakatan Harapan to fulfil its election pledges.

He was speaking at a press conference after attending the Umno Youth exco meeting at Menara Dato Onn here.

Commenting on Umno Youth’s preparations for the upcoming Rantau by-election, Asyraf said his party had plans strategies to get close to the voters there.

He said the members would camp out in Rantau for 14 days and take a face-to-face approach to promote their candidate, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“We will work closely with MIC and MCA to reach out every voter in Rantau.

“In addition, the Umno machinery has also been advised to not entertain any extreme provocation from the opposition party as happened in Semenyih by-elections,“ he said.