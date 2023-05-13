Umno Youth to table several resolutions at Unity Gov't National Convention

JASIN: Umno Youth will table several resolutions at the Unity Government National Youth Convention at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the resolutions, submitted by the Youth wing’s state chapters and divisions, would be streamlined with those of other component parties to come up with the best resolutions for the Unity Government’s Youth movement.

“So far we have received more than five resolutions for tabling at the Unity Government National Youth Convention in the morning, before carrying them forward to the Unity Government National Convention.

“We may not necessarily accept all resolutions but will sit down together to evaluate and finalise them at the convention,” he told reporters at his Aidilfitri open house here last night.

Malacca Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh were among those who attended the open house.

Muhamad Akmal said the resolutions to be adopted at the convention were aimed at strengthening cooperation among Youth wings of component parties in the Unity Government.

Apart from the Youth wing of Umno and other Barisan Nasional parties, those from Pakatan Harapan, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Parti Warisan and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance will also attend the convention.

Meanwhile, when asked on Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal’s comment that Perikatan Nasional was ready to 'talkinkan' (perform the last rites for) Umno in the six state elections this year, Muhammad Akmal said the people were not keen on such talk but were looking forward to progressive and mature politics.

“In the current political scenario, let’s not be arrogant by talking about performing the last rites for other parties. We should be giving ideas on ways to help the people as they are already fed up of political games,” he added. -Bernama