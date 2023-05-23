Umno Youth: Umno’s younger generation have no problem voting for PH candidates

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno supporters, especially the younger generation, have no problem voting for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates including those from DAP in the upcoming elections to be held in six states, says Umno Youth vice chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

He said this was because youths were now more politically literate and matured to face the new direction of local politics following the collaboration between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH in forming the Unity Government.

“I hope young people can see the momentum of the government today to drive the country forward, so let them vote for the candidates to strengthen the Unity Government,“ he told reporters after the Johor 2023 Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) tour programme at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here, today.

On Friday, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was reported to have urged Umno voters in the six states facing polls later this year to vote for DAP candidates in their respective areas in order to strengthen the Unity Government. - Bernama