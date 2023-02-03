Umrah agency fined RM41,300 for failing to comply with TTPM restitution order

ALOR SETAR: An umrah agency was today fined RM41,300 by the Magistrate’s Court here, after its director pleaded guilty to 13 counts of failing to make restitution, as ordered by the Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia (TTPM), to 13 claimants, amounting to RM169,577 in 2020.

Mohd Nizam Noh, 50, who represents Massnizam Group Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, made the plea before Magistrate Muhammad Zul Hilmi Latif, after the charges were read out to him by an interpreter.

The court fined the company RM3,000 for the first 10 counts, and RM3,300, RM3,500 and RM4,500 fine each for the remaining three counts and a levy warrant will be issued if the company fails to pay the fine.

According to the charges, the company was accused of failing to comply with restitution orders, issued by the TTPM between Jan 22, Feb 17 and March 3, 2020, that the company was to repay money between RM6,990 and RM27,560 within 14 days to 13 claimants.

The company was charged under Section 117(1) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999, which, if found guilty, provides for a fine of not more than RM10,000.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kedah branch, in a statement today, said that the company was also fined RM39,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday, for 13 counts of failing to comply with the TTPM’s restitution order to 13 claimants.

The company was fined RM3,000 for each count, it said.

It also said that the director of the company is also currently serving a 14-year jail sentence, for offences under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001. - Bernama