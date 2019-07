TEMERLOH: Police have obtained a two-day remand order starting today against two women to assist investigations into cheap umrah package fraud, believed to be active in several districts in Pahang.

The remand order against the suspects, aged 33 and 32, was issued by lower court assistant registrar Hayatul Hafifie Hisham to assist investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

The section provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years, whipping as well as liable to a fine if found guilty.

Both suspects including the fraud mastermind arrived in the court at 8.50am in purple lockup attire and were guarded closely by police.

They were detained in front of an ATM at a shopping centre in Shah Alam, Selangor at 7.20pm last night for investigations involving 19 victims here.

The suspects were accused of offering umrah packages at RM2,200 per person, while the remaining cost is undertaken by a sponsor with the title ‘datuk’ before announcing the flight to Holy Land has to be postponed without refunding the money to the participants.

It was learned that apart from Temerloh, the suspects were also believed to be active in Jerantut, Bentong and Cameron Highlands. - Bernama