Umrah: Papuh urges prospective pilgrims to discuss with travel agencies

SHAH ALAM: Umrah and Haj Travel Agency Association (Papuh) has urged prospective umrah pilgrims who were unable to perform the pilgrimage due to the Covid-19 pandemic to re-discuss their packages with their respective travel agencies.

Its president Datuk Seri Razali Mohd Sham suggested that the affected pilgrims allow their travel agencies to reschedule their departure date after the country’s borders have been reopened.

“Papuh hopes this will help our members to be in a win-win situation. If the borders are reopened soon, it will definitely solve the various problems faced by the travel agencies,” he said in a statement today.

He said currently, most of the association members were being pressured by their clients to return all payments made before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Razali said before March 2020, Papuh members have no issues in marketing their umrah packages but the pandemic had halted all sorts of tour businesses including haj and umrah.

He explained that the deposit received for each package purchased was usually used to book flight tickets and accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.

“Now, travel agencies can’t do anything as their businesses are also affected by the pandemic and full payments and deposits have already been made to the airline companies, accommodation providers and to obtain the visa,” he said.

Razali said the association hoped that the Malaysian government would consider and expedite the reopening of the country’s borders.

He added that Papuh welcomed any ministry or government agency to help solve the problems faced by its members.- Bernama