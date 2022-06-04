Umrah pilgrim dies on arrival at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: A female pilgrim who had just returned from performing umrah in the Holy Land died at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday, believed to be due to complications caused by high blood pressure.

KLIA district police chief ACP Imran Abd Rahman when contacted by Bernama said they received information about the incident at 1.10 pm yesterday, adding that the incident took place along Gate 12 for flight MH8021.

He said the physical examination conducted on the 53-year-old victim found no suspicious marks and based on the information, the victim had high blood pressure.

“The victim’s body was sent to Serdang Hospital accompanied by the KLIA’s Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel at about 2.30 pm,“ he said.

A posting on social media that had gone viral claimed that the victim collapsed as soon as she emerged from the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene. — Bernama