KUANTAN: A total of 19 individuals suffered losses amounting to RM41,800 after they were cheated of Umrah packages offered by a travel agent in November last year.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said based one of the police reports filed by a senior citizen, victims were offered the package at only RM2,200.

“The victim was told that the remaining amount from the RM5,000 package would be borne by a man carrying a ‘Datuk’ title, and attracted by the offer, the elderly person deposited the RM2,200 in the travel agency’s account on Nov 27 last year.

“A woman who introduced herself as an agent from the travel agency then informed those involved that the Umrah was tentatively scheduled for Dec 1, 2018. But in mid-December, they were informed that the date had been postponed to Dec 20, and the money would be returned within three weeks if the victims decided to withdraw,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Wazir said, however, until today, the victims had yet to receive the refund as promised, and were only given back their passports and other travel documents in mid-January.

The victim lodged a police report at the Temerloh District Police Headquarters yesterday, and so far, the police have received nine similar reports involving 19 victims.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping if convicted. — Bernama