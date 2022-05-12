Umrah trip postponement: Compensation payout has been completed: Ahmad Marzuk

KOTA BHARU: The compensation payout to more than 1,000 umrah pilgrims was completed in March, following a temporary postponement of umrah trips on Jan 8 due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said the payout process was managed by Tabung Haji (TH).

He said those who received the compensation had fulfilled the conditions set previously, including complete documentation such as receipts related to the umrah expenses and other proof of payment of expenses that they have made which cannot be refunded.

“Alhamdulillah, the compensation has been paid out to those involved in March and we hope it will ease the burden of those who had to incur losses due to the postponement,“ he said.

He told this to reporters when met at the Kelantan PAS Aidilfitri open house at Dataran Warisan Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV, here today which was also attended by Kelantan Menteri Besar, Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

It was previously reported that affected pilgrims would receive a total of RM1,671 each as compensation from the government following the umrah trip postponement, which would be credited to their TH savings account on Feb 18. — Bernama