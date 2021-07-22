UMS centre to boost vaccination capacity to 3,000 shots daily

KOTA KINABALU: The Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) will increase its vaccination capacity to 3,000 doses daily beginning next week, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said that as of yesterday, the UMS PPV, which is now capable of administering 1,000 doses daily, had vaccinated 13,729 people comprising staff, university students and members of the public since it began operations on June 14.

It is important to increase its vaccination capacity to get more people inoculated so that Sabah can achieve herd immunity by the end of the year, he told reporters after visiting the centre at Kompleks Dewan Kuliah Pusat Ke-2 here today.

“This will certainly help Sabah to achieve herd immunity when 2.7 million of the state’s population are vaccinated against Covid-19,” he added. Also present were UMS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin and Sabah Health Department director Dr Rose Nani Mudin.

Hajiji also hoped that the federal government would deliver more vaccines to Sabah to ensure it could achieve its target of vaccinating at least 60 percent of the people in the state by October.

Earlier, Hajiji was briefed by Taufiq on the proposed Hospital UMS (HUMS), which will be a modern teaching hospital when it is completed at the end of next year. — Bernama