UMS fully supports Maszlee heading Education Ministry

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) fully supports Dr. Maszlee Malik (pix) to continue heading the Education Ministry.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said Maszlee with his background as an academic activist was still new to the country’s political arena.

“There are not many people like him. He is determined and brave enough to correct certain things in accordance with the wishes of the rakyat in the new Malaysia. He was selected from those in the highest posts in the national education hierarchy and is the best choice to be Education Minister.

“One year after heading the ministry, there are obvious changes which bring valuable success this year onward. His recipe for success is the principle that education is for all and is the responsibility of all,” he said in an article titled Sekilas Pandang Wajah Pendidikan Negara Era Malaysia Baharu (A View of the National Education in the Era of the New Malaysia).

Taufiq said in general, the initiatives Maszlee had undertaken as Education Minister had lifted the national education agenda to a higher level.

“Education for all and is the responsibility of all is the key to the changes he is making. However, all efforts can only be realised if everyone in the era of New Malaysia plays their roles with full dedication.

“From children, parents, teachers, graduates to lecturers and researchers, all are involved in ensuring that the level of knowledge education in the country attain a more developed and competitive level,” he said.