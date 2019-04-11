UMS sets up ICT academy with Huawei

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and leading telecommunications company, Huawei have set up an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) academy here.

UMS Faculty of Computing and Informatics dean, Assoc. Prof Dr Ag. Asri Ag. Ibrahim said the course and training would be conducted at the academy on the fifth floor of faculty.

He said through the academy, students would have the opportunity to attend the Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) programme.

“UMS students are very fortunate as the HCIA programme is worth more than thousands of ringgit while acquiring the Huawei training as well as the skills and knowledge based on actual Huawei products,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ag. Asri said participants would need to have knowledge in computer network system to attend the programme. — Bernama