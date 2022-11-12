UMT distributes RM1m tithe aid to 1,582 students

KUALA NERUS: Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) has distributed tithe aid amounting RM1 million to 1,582 undergraduates throughout this year, said its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mazlan Abd Ghaffar (pix).

He said in addition, aid amounting RM250,000 from the Al-Ikhlas Student Fund was also distributed to 500 tithe recipients.

He said concerned about the welfare of needy students, UMT has taken the initiative to help and provide facilities to enable these students to continue their studies until they achieve success.

“The tithe contribution has helped ease the burden of poor students who have been hit particularly by the rising cost of living.

“Next year we plan to introduce the AsnafPro programme which is full funding of UMT scholarship through donation for selected students,“ he said in his speech at UMT 20th Convocation Ceremony which was officiated by Sultanah Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah at Dewan Sultan Mizan today.

The event was also graced by the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin. Also in attendance was Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

In another development, Mazlan said throughout last year, UMT managed to obtain nearly RM9 million in research grants, including the 2022 Sultan Mizan Research Foundation Fund Grant.

The achievement, he said, was contributed by UMT researchers, namely the Reef Research Interest Group which was awarded the Asia Achievement Award 2022 by the International Seakeepers Society.

“UMT is also listed in the top 200 in Asia through the Asia University Rankings 2022 by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings,“ he said. - Bernama