UMT establishes autopsy group to empower sea turtle conservation efforts

DUNGUN: Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) in collaboration with the Terengganu Fisheries Department and Fuze Ecoteer Outdoor Adventures, has taken the initiative to establish a turtle autopsy group as part of its effort to address the issue of sea turtle deaths in the state.

UMT Institute of Oceanography and Environment, External Research Laboratory head Dr Mohd Uzair Rusli said the first-of-its-kind initiative in this country was taken to unravel the actual cause of turtle deaths, which had thus far only been determined based on assumptions without accurate and reliable scientific evidence.

“We have about 30 workers in this group, consisting of researchers from UMT and the Rantau Abang Malaysian Fisheries Research Institute (FRI), who will act as facilitators.

“We will train and expose the conservation workers who consist of our non-governmental organisation partners in the field, to efforts to identify the cause of turtle death...not merely reporting and collecting related data,” he said when met at the Rantau Abang FRI yesterday.

According to him, external examination was insufficient to determine the cause of turtle death, instead, scientific approaches were needed to obtain more accurate results that could be used to increase the conservation capacity of the marine reptile.

Mohd Uzair said this would also dispel the perception that fishing and tourism-related activities were the leading causes of turtle deaths in this state.

“Pointing fingers at the fishing and tourism sectors without understanding the root of the problem will have a bad impact on the people because the industries are the main catalyst of Terengganu’s economy.

“Therefore the establishment of this turtle autopsy group will not only look into issues relating to conservation and ecological balance, but also those pertaining to the socio-economics of the people,” he said.

Mohd Uzair said the autopsy’s DNA samples would be sent to the UMT laboratory and the Chemistry Department in Petaling Jaya, Selangor for analysis and further action.

He said that according to the Terengganu Fisheries Department, the number of turtle deaths in Terengganu climbed from 51 in 2021 to 71 last year.

Meanwhile, Fuze Ecoteer Outdoor Adventures founder Daniel Quilter said the Sime Darby Foundation provided funding for the autopsy group through a Terengganu turtle conservation grant totaling RM700,000 for three years starting last year.

He said in addition to the establishment of the turtle autopsy group, Fuze Ecoteer also funded turtle conservation projects on state islands and Turtle Tracking in collaboration with UMT’s Sea Turtle Research Unit (SEATRU).

“About 85 per cent of turtle landings in the peninsula are in the state, so Terengganu is an appropriate choice to lead the conservation efforts,” he said. - Bernama