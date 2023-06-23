UMW Toyota Motor introduces the all-new Innova Zenix

KUALA LUMPUR: UMW Toyota Motor introduced the all-new Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) variants, thus marking an important milestone in the company’s commitment to carbon neutrality through a virtual launch.

The HEV variant costs RM202,000 per unit while the ICE model costs RM165,000 per unit, for private registration in Peninsular Malaysia, the company said in a statement.

Built on the advanced Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, the all-new Zenix is ​​equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS3.0) which is the new industry benchmark for advanced safety technology.-Bernama