UN General Assembly concludes general debate

NEW YORK: This year’s General Debate of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly concluded on Monday after representatives of 192 countries spoke (193 member states, Uzbekistan was the only member state that did not) at this year’s General Debate at the green marble podium on the theme, “Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion”.

In his closing remarks, as reported by Xinhua news agency, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the current session of the UN General Assembly, said he was impressed by calls for multilateralism and for climate action.

He said, he found as he listened to the speeches, the distinct impression that far from being an outmoded principle, multilateral cooperation remains an accepted method of managing relations among nations.

“It is perfectly legitimate to raise questions about the essence of and the need for multilateralism. All the same, even when we disagree on how the world should be organised to respond to or anticipate mounting challenges, we shall eventually come to a common cause on the need for a rules-based international order,“ he said.

In a highly polarised world, multilateralism is the only guarantee of peace, security and sustainable development, Muhammad-Bande said.

“The world will not survive for long unless we cultivate the give-and-take spirit, which is a distinct and defining attribute of multilateralism,“ he concluded. — Bernama