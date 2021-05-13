UN must act decisively in Palestinian issue — Perlis Mufti

ARAU: The United Nations (UN) needs to act more decisively to protect the Palestinians, who continue to be oppressed by the Israeli regime on their own soil.

Perlis Mufti, Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin (pix), said that the UN should use its power as the world body to stop the inhumane treatment by Israel.

“It is very unfortunate that the UN has failed to issue a statement and take more decisive action.

“Salute to the Palestinians for having remained focused and undeterred despite being oppressed, and they have proved to the world that they refused to bow to oppression and evil,” he told reporters when met after the Aidilfitri prayers at the Dataran Istiadat, Istana Arau today.

On Monday (May 10) airstrikes launched by Israeli regime troops in the Gaza Strip have resulted in deaths and injuries to Palestinians, including children.

Earlier, the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, joined the Aidilfitri prayers which followed strict adherence to the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council.

Also present were Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and his children Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah, Sharifah Farah Adriana and Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra.

Perlis Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Azlan Man, and state exco members were also in attendance.

Mohd Asri said that Perlis had a good relationship with the imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and had visited the mosque to provide assistance. — Bernama