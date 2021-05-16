UN Security Council must not remain oblivious over Israel atrocities - Anifah

KOTA KINABALU: The international community, especially the United Nations (UN) Security Council, must not remain silent and oblivious to the atrocities committed by Israel against the people of Palestine, said former Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman. (pix)

He said the UN Security Council must act swiftly and decisively against Israel including demanding an immediate cease of aggression by Israel.

“The recent airstrikes by Israel in Gaza which resulted in multiple deaths including women and children continues without any action by the international community,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Anifah said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), too, must do its part and put pressure on the relevant parties in ensuring Israel cease all acts of aggression and terror towards the Palestinians.

He said the pressure that includes sanctions and necessary bans must be made against Israel until the international community acts accordingly.

“Maximum effort must be taken by the international community including the UN Security Council and OIC,“ he said.

Anifah said it was appalling that the world had yet to find a solution to end decades of brutality by the Israeli Government against the defenceless Palestinians.

He said the Israeli Government continues to violate international laws with its heavy-handed approach.

“It is indeed very concerning that the Israeli Government continues to lack accountability and continues to create ridiculous unwarranted justifications as an excuse to continue its reign of terror and inhumane actions against the Palestinians,“ he said. -Bernama