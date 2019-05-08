Unable to send kids to faraway schools, Orang Asli community seeks help

GUA MUSANG: The parents of the Orang Asli village of Kampung Kuala Koh want the Kelantan Education Department to hold special classes for their children, as is being done in Kampung Aring 5.

Over 50 children aged between six and 12 in Kampung Kuala Koh do not attend school because the nearest school, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pasir Linggi, is 100km from the village, and the parents cannot afford to send their children to that institution.

One villager, Yahya Ong, 35, said his children are not yet able to manage on their own at the school hostel because they still need parental care.

He acknowledged that a few parents sent their children to SK Pasir Linggi but had to remove them from the school due to the distance.

“We much rather let our children be illiterate than send them to a school that is so far away,” he said.

Another resident, Mamat Pokok, 28, said the special classes should be made available in the village to address their children’s educational needs.

When there is such a facility, the parents can send and fetch their children daily without any problem, he said.

He said the parents understand the importance of education for their children but the distance of the school makes it tough on them.

“If the government can hold special classes for the children in Kampung Aring 5, then the same should be done in Kampung Kuala Koh.

“Parents are willing to send their kids to such classes as it is convenient,“ he said. — Bernama