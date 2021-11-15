Unbecoming of ministers to make personal attacks to deflect questions from journalists: Maria Chin

PETALING JAYA: The statements made by two PAS leaders, one a federal minister and a deputy minister when speaking to a female journalist on the decision to ban all gambling outlets in Kedah, have been described as appalling.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad not only showed weakness in answering the issue at hand but he also made a remark that is downright sexist and insulting towards female journalists, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah (pix) said today.

“Coming from a PAS vice-president, this somehow is not shocking to many but coming from a federal minister, it is horrendous and unforgivable,” she said.

“Idris, instead of answering the reporter’s question or even politely declining, attacked her family and refused to answer her question.”

Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Awang Hashim was equally condescending when he ridiculed the reporter’s nationality because she had posed the question in English, Maria Chin said.

“Is the standard for our minister’s that low these days that they can no longer understand or answer in other languages anymore? Since when asking a question using a universal language is an act of disrespect?

“Unfortunately, some politicians are just too thick to understand the duty of a journalist and they retorted condescendingly just to dismiss the question altogether.

“Journalists, especially female media practitioners should not be threatened by chauvinistic politicians who resort to personal attacks to deflect from the issue,” she added.

The MP called for action to be taken against both of them such as suspension or docking of their wages.

“Is this the quality Prime Minister (Datuk Seri) Ismail Sabri (Yaakob) is keeping in his Cabinet? Shameful.

“I urge both of these PAS ministers to issue a public apology to the female journalist and pledge not to repeat these crude offences. There needs to be stern action taken against the duo to set a precedent for all.

“The Communications and Multimedia Ministry also should look into this matter seriously and educate their colleagues on media decorum to prevent instances like this from repeating in the future,” she added.

She said since Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa is a proponent of the media fraternity, he should make it his legacy to realise the long planned out media council in order for the rights of journalists to be protected.