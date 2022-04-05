Unchanged toll rates bring relief to highway users

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s announcement that the toll rates on four highways in Klang Valley will not be raised until the end of the concession period has enabled the people to heave a sigh of relief, especially those who are still struggling with the economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA) president Datuk Dr N Marimuthu said it was indeed the government’s best move given the uncertain financial situation of the majority of the people right now.

“We have to understand that everyone is still struggling now due to the pandemic, so the decision to make sure that the toll rates will not be increased but to remain unchanged is indeed the best decision as it will not increase the burden on the people. This is of utmost importance.

“Furthermore, not all the highway concessionaires had been improving their services despite the increase in toll rates. Maybe when the economic situation improves, reduction of rates can also be considered,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government had agreed that toll rates on highways operated by four highway concessionaires will not be increased until the end of their concession period through a restructuring exercise involving the four companies.

The four companies are Kesas Sdn Bhd which manages Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong Sdn Bhd which manages the Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART), Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd which is in charge of the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Dispersal Scheme (SPRINT) Expressway and Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd which manages Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP).

Meanwhile, president of Gabungan Teksi SeMalaysia (GTSM) Kamarudin Mohd Hussain said the government’s announcement would also benefit approximately 12,000 private taxi drivers using the four highways on daily basis.

He said that with most people still struggling to bounce back from the pandemic, it would be unacceptable to increase the toll fares.

In fact, he said it was probably high time for the government to consider the need to reduce the toll fares to alleviate the people’s financial burden.

“If possible, carry out a review on the toll rates to find out how much can be reduced. We know most people who use the highways are those working in the city centre. So, there is a need (for the reduction),” he said.

A SMART user, Gareth Dawum, 33, said the move not to increase the toll rates proved the government’s concern in helping the people to cope with the uncertain economic situation.

“We are already burdened by the rising cost of living, so the unchanged toll rates is really a bit of a relief because I personally spend about RM300 a month to pay the SMART toll to get to work in the city centre from Serdang,” said the content writer and social media strategy manager.

Advertising executive, Mohamed Khairul Azhar, 37, also lauded the government’s move as some people were still struggling to make ends meet, especially those who were laid off and lost their source of income during the pandemic.

“Taking the factor into consideration, it is only right for the government not to increase the toll rates unexpectedly,” said the man who uses SMART and LDP highways to travel between home in Cheras and office in Subang daily. — Bernama