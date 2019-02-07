Uncle Kentang to issue SD instead of manifesto for Seminyih by-election

PETALING JAYA: Kuan Chee Heng, the founder of the Community Policing Malaysia, will issue a statutory declaration (SD) instead of a manifesto in his campaign for the Semenyih by-election.

“I want to change the political landscape by offering the constituency a SD which will include the initiatives for the public instead of a manifesto,” he said.

“I won’t use a manifesto because it is not an enforceable contract in court, which means the rakyat would be short-changed or hoodwinked again. I would propose that the other contestants use an SD as a promise to the voters.”

The main problem in Semenyih, being a semi-rural area, is transportation, especially for those who are ill, said Kuan, who is also known as Uncle Kentang.

“There are a few bus stops, but this does not help them, and the nearest is Kajang Hospital,” he said. “This election is about changing peoples’ lives. I will provide an ambulance and van jenazah (funeral vehicle) service regardless of race.

“Four years ago, I organised the ambulance transportation and charged a minimum RM100, but for those who can’t afford it, the service is free.”

The 56-year-old Kuan earned his nickname after handing out potatoes to help feed the poor.

“I would give potatoes because when I hand out rice, they (the recipients) would eat it with kicap (soya sauce). It’s unhealthy. At least, by giving them something different, they can cook it in different ways,” he said.

He added that he would continue with his charitable work even if he loses in the by-election on March 2.

“It is not a matter for me to win, but more importantly for the poor and marginalised to have their say and victory on their side I will continue my journey to protect the interest of the people,” he said.

He laughed at the notion of being a proxy candidate. “I’m a proxy candidate for the poor and trodden ones,” he said.

Kuan said he intents to use the telephone as his by-election logo.

“I want to let the people know that they can reach me 24 hours, anytime, any day,” he said.

He is expected to face candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), Gerakan and PSM.

In the 14th General Election, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor defeated candidates from BN, PAS and PSM in a four-cornered fight, with a majority of 8,964 votes.

Nomination day has been set for Feb 16, and early voting will take place on Feb 26.