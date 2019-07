SHAH ALAM: A titled royal family member, Tengku Besar Putra Selangor, Tengku Ismail Shah Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah died at 8pm last night.

The Selangor Royal Office Facebook, in a statement today, said that Tengku Ismail Shah, 84, who was also the uncle of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah passed away at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre due to old age.

‘’This is to inform with profound sadness that Yang Amat Mulia Tengku Besar Putra Selangor, Tengku Ismail Shah Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah Alhaj has died at 8pm, July 8 on Monday at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre due to old age, said the statement.

‘’His remains will be buried at the Klang Royal Mausoleum on Tuesday, (today) before Zohor prayers.

‘’The late Tengku Ismail Shah was born on June 26, 1935. May God bless his soul,’’ the statement added. — Bernama