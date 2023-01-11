Unconscious 12 month-old baby taken to hospital from nursery by father

MALACCA: A 12 month-old baby boy was taken to the hospital in an unconscious condition by the father after being informed of the child’s status by a nursery in Taman Pertam Jaya, Semabok, yesterday.

Malacca Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the owner of the nursery had informed the father about the condition of the baby via a WhatsApp voice recorded message at 9.30am yesterday.

The 30-year-old father was informed that his son had suffered a seizure while a childminder was bathing him and dressing him up and the owner had asked if he had encountered such a condition before.

“The father rushed to the nursery before taking his son to the Malacca Hospital for treatment. He later lodged a police report at 12.31pm,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that doctors have claimed that the child suffered internal bleeding (head) and is currently receiving treatment.

The father had claimed that his son has had a fall in the nursery, resulting in a swollen forehead and cheek on Oct 27.

Christopher said the nursery owner claimed that the injuries were caused when the child fell from the ‘baby bouncer’ but added that a detailed investigation was being carried out to find out the cause of the child’s condition. -Bernama