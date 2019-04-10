Undaunted by raids, gambling den suffers second raid in a week

KUALA LUMPUR: Online gambling activities at a business premises in Jalan Petaling resumed operations yesterday despite the raid on Thursday, police said.

Dang Wangi district police deputy chief Supt Rudy Abdullah said police raided the premises and detained 17 men and three women comprising foreigners and locals, aged between 28 and 59.

He said the operation which started at 10.30pm was carried out by a team of police officers and personnel from the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters and Dang Wangi police headquarters’ D7 Unit.

He said the premises had been operating for two days conducting online gambling and betting activities.

“Last Thursday, we raided the premises for carrying out the same activities and arrested 12 individuals under ‘Ops Jol’. Only this time the suspects are different,” he told a press conference at Dang Wangi police headquarters, here.

Rudy said among the items seized were nine laptops and five tablets and 10 mouse units.

“All three suspects have been remanded starting today to facilitate investigations,” he said. — Bernama