Under heavy guard, Menara City One folk comply with EMCO directive

KUALA LUMPUR: In complying with the government’s Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) directive, the residents of Menara City One have been staying put indoors while deliverymen were allowed to deliver food at the authorities’ control huts.

The food is then collected by a family member to be brought home.

A Bernama check found that the tower situated in Jalan Munshi Abdullah was tightly controlled by the police and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and its residents were taking the directive seriously.

A police four-wheel-drive vehicle was also seen making announcements through the loudspeaker reminding residents to stay at home during the EMCO period.

This is the scenario facing Menara City One residents following the EMCO enforced on them last Tuesday due to Covid-19 infection.

The Health Ministry recorded 17 cases at the tower which were related to the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh gathering.

As previously reported, the area is now less crowded and only a few individuals and a few vehicles pass through the road at a time.

A few tents belonging to the Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia Response and Relief Team (Imaret) were placed in the premises.

Imaret was there to assist the MOH in conducting Covid-19 screenings on residents of the tower.

However, there was no response from the MOH when Bernama tried to get the ministry’s comments on the matter.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that since March 30, the MOH has conducted health inspections at every apartment unit in the building. — Bernama