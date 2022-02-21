Undergrads have a role as ambassadors on halal concept - Idris

PUTRAJAYA: To make halal products and practices the country’s agenda, undergraduates as an educated generation, could become ‘ambassadors’ and set a good example for consumers in choosing what is halal.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Idris Ahmad who said this, views that the qualities that undergraduates have could enable them to be spokespersons on the halal concept for the benefit of their friends and the public.

“Undergraduates are an intelligent and intellectual group on developments happening in the world including halal issues. The qualities that they have are being curious about things and wanting to learn or study about these,” he said at a virtual Malaysia Halal programme, here, today.

Idris also said that the principle of tabayyun (verification or validation) could be a salvation for them in ensuring that the information they had were true or had first been verified.

“Introduce or convey information that is true on the halal principle and study to really know the halal issues,“ he said and urged undergraduates to be ambassadors on all aspects of halal in life for the benefit of their family, friends and community.

“Indeed the blessings attained in life start from halal sources,” he added. - Bernama