LANGKAWI: Underground water catchments have emerged as alternative water resources for the island resort to cope with the unusual dry spell and increased demand, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry will now work towards extracting the underground water resources here to meet demand up to 2040.

He said another issue facing Langkawi was the high level of non-revenue water caused by leakage and wastage.

Leakage from the undersea piping system from Perlis, the main water supply line to Langkawi, is a constant worry too, Mahathir added.

According to Mahathir, the main cause were the trawlers which tend to cause the leakage when the fishermen pull their nets in from the sea.

“To overcome this problem, the ministry will work with contractors to lay some of the pipes underneath the seabed to protect them from the nets,“ he added.

Earlier, Mahathir also disclosed that Malaysia has jointly developed a pioneering waste water treatment model which can effectively cleanse and remove sediments as well as reuse some of the sediments for other purposes.

The model called “Advanced Moving Bed Bio-Rector” is now being applied in a pilot project at the Felda Waste Water Treatment plant at Pantai Tengah here.

The new system, if proven to be successful, can be expanded to other similar plants throughout the country, Mahathir said after visiting the plant here.

The project is jointly undertaken by Felda Water and Kyto Water Sdn Bhd at a cost of RM16.5 million.

The plant will eventually be surrendered to Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) to operate in June.

“If the system is effective, Malaysia can also export such technology,“ Mahathir added.

Later, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar said underground water extraction as well as the construction of a below surface water dam will cost RM310 million.

Xavier also urged the people to bear with the unusually long dry spell which has raised alarm bells after water levels at several dams in Kedah and Penang registered drops.

In Kedah, several underground water wells have been drilled and they are ready to be used in an event of a drastic drop in the levels of the dams.

He was also open to cloud seeding operations but stressed that there is a need for it to be effective by ensuring that the rainfall falls in areas which need it the most such as the dams.

He also did not rule out water rationing being conducted.