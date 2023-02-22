Undersea fiber optic network allows Tioman Island villages to enjoy high-speed internet

KUANTAN: The implementation of the underwater fiber optic network to Tioman Island, Rompin under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Universal Service Provision (USP) Programme has allowed all villages on the island to enjoy high-speed internet.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the project involving fiber optic cables stretching from Kuala Rompin to Kampung Tekek on Tioman Island over a distance of 75.2 kilometers (km) was fully completed in Sept 2018 at a cost of RM37.1 million.

In addition, the 8.5km Kampung Mukut fiber optic network connection from Japamala to Kampung Mukut via Kampung Nipah and Kampung Sarang Burung involving an investment cost of RM2.2 million was implemented by Telekom Malaysia (TM).

“The project began in Sept 2022 and with its completion last December, all villages on Pulau Tioman are now provided with fiber optic internet.

“With increasing awareness and demand, the usage rate is currently at 61 per cent of the population involving an estimated 466 premises on Pulau Tioman,“ he said in a statement here today.

Fahmi said the project in Kampung Mukut was very important because it completes the efforts to connect all the villages in Pulau Tioman.

“(This) not only bridges the digital gap in the community but will also be able to promote digital economy among the community as well as development of tourism in Tioman Island,” he said.

Fahmi said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was briefed on the latest developments on Tioman Island undersea fiber optic network implementation which is part of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative by MCMC chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus last Sunday.

In addition, Fahmi said nine cellular towers were also upgraded through network sharing involving four mobile network providers namely Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile, which have been operational in all villages on the island, with exception of Kampung Sarang Burung where work is expected to be completed this March.

With the implementation, Fahmi said Tioman Island is the first island to have 100 per cent 4G coverage for users across all major networks by the end of the first quarter in 2023.

“My hope is that with all the infrastructure facilities available, residents would be encouraged to get subscription packages that suit their needs to enjoy high-quality and high-speed internet access,“ he said. - Bernama