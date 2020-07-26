Undersea tunnel: Guan Eng spends over 8 hours giving statement to MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng spent more than eight hours at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office today to give his statement in connection with the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project by the Penang government.

A source from MACC said that, for now, Lim would not be called up to give any more statements tomorrow.

The Bagan Member of Parliament left the MACC office today with his lawyer RSN Rayer at 7pm.

They were both seen leaving the building and getting into a waiting car without answering any questions from journalists who had been waiting since this morning.

He had earlier arrived for the third round of questioning at the MACC office at 10.42am.

The first time he gave a statement to the MACC was on Wednesday (July 22) and the second time was yesterday (July 25).

Lim was then supposed to continue his session on Thursday (July 23) but called in sick while his Friday (July 24) appointment was also reportedly called off due to other engagements.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki prior to this had said that the investigation papers on the undersea tunnel project are expected to be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in the near future for further action.

He also said that the investigation was in the final stages of completion, with only a few witnesses left to give their statements to complete the probe.

On June 30, the MACC detained a former senior official of the Penang Port Commission (PPC) to assist with investigations into elements of corruption in the undersea tunnel project.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, as well as several current and former state executive council members, have also been called to provide their statements to the MACC regarding the mega project. - Bernama