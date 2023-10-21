Understand govt plans through Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2023 - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The young people of Sarawak who visited the Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak (LBAS) 2023 have been asked to take the opportunity to understand the big plans being worked on by the Sarawak government through the exhibition.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this was because the programme, which is entering its 14th edition, is offering a variety of knowledge, skills and job opportunities to the visitors, especially students.

“It is more important for them to understand the big plans of the Sarawak state government and how they as students can play a role and can fill the space and opportunities being offered.

“For example, if we switch to new technology, we need skilled workers and we rely on our young people who are currently studying to gain their knowledge and skills and when they leave later they will be able to fill all the spaces and opportunities created by the government in new technology,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister, said this after visiting the Sarawak 60 Years of Independence Digital Exhibition in conjunction with LBAS 2023 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

Fadillah, who is also chairman of the LBAS 2023 parent committee, said 61 government and private agencies are participating in the one-day programme to disseminate information on their respective jurisdictions and plans in an effort to benefit the people.

The exhibition also shares the history of the establishment of Sarawak, he added.

He also expects 10,000 visitors to attend the LBAS 2023 programme. -Bernama