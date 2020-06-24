Understand Rukun Negara, become responsible social media users: Zahidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The essence and spirit of Rukun Negara must be inculcated into every Malaysian citizen so that they become wiser and more responsible social media users, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

Speaking as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme titled ‘Fasih Digital’ (Digital Fluency) that was aired last night, Zahidi was optimistic that if all the principles of Rukun Negara were practised, users would be able to refrain from misusing the social media or committing cyber crime.

“Our Rukun Negara touches on important values, such as religion (Kepercayaan kepada Tuhan), the royal institution (Kesetiaan kepada Raja dan Negara), respect for law (Keluhuran Perlembagaan dan Kedaulatan Undang-Undang) as well as positive behaviour (Kesopanan dan Kesusilaan).

“When we understand the Rukun Negara, we can indirectly educate and prevent ourselves from carrying out negative actions, such as spreading fake news, slandering, touching on sensitive issues, cyber bullying and so on,” he said.

Zahidi said efforts by the government, especially the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and its agencies, to make the cyber platform safer would be more effective with the cooperation of the public.

“The existing laws and regulations clearly show that stern action is taken against those who commit cyber crime, and even the ministry and its agencies are actively educating the public.

“However, more important is the users’ own self-control or self-regulatory in the use of social media. They must be sensitive, careful and rational in their actions as well as to use such facilities for positive purposes,” he said. - Bernama