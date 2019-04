JOHOR BARU: The understanding established between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is to continue the reform agenda which has been the struggle before this.

Anwar who is Port Dickson MP said the support given to the country’s leadership was based on the understanding achieved by all Pakatan Harapan component party leadership.

He said each individual has to abide by the leadership appointed to focus on fulfilling its promises to the people and the reform agenda.

“We support the present leadership and give them space to continue the reforms, while many people are confused why Anwar would go into an understanding with Mahathir, after being old foes.

“The people forgot that what we agreed was not because Mahathir is the Prime Minister now, Anwar as Prime Minister later, to me that is secondary,” he told reporters at a Town Hall Session on the Challenges of Youths in the New Malaysia at Hotel Grand Paragon here yesterday.

Also present were National Keadilan Youth chief and Johor Baru MP, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Johor Keadilan Youth chief, R. Yuneswaran.

In this regard, he wants the younger generation to continue efforts and support the government to ensure the success of the country’s reform agenda.

He added that the government would also focus on the agenda to assist all races in the country and not only the Malays. — Bernama