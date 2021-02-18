Undi 18 will empower and give youth confidence -Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) is in full support of Undi 18 implementation (lowering the voting age to 18).

Saifuddin in a post on Tweeter said Undi 18 is about empowering young people and they should be given the trust to make decisions in all fields and at all levels including in Parliament.

“# Undi 18 brings youth empowerment and this will facilitate their needs. Have confidence in them,“ he said.

Of late, the issue over the implementation of Undi 18 had been a subject of debate after a portal quoted Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal as saying that Malaysian youth were not ready to exercise the right to vote as some form of political education needs to be institutionalised first.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal who is also Bersatu Armada (Youth) chief however, in a statement later denied he was against the move as reported, and reiterated his full support for Undi 18. -Bernama