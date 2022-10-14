‘Undi Banjir’ and ‘Undi Rabu’ meant to keep voters away: Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has claimed that the forthcoming general election (GE15) and the 2018 polls were meant to discourage high voter turnout.

The 2018 national polls fell on a Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work because Malaysians went out to vote and ensured a high voter turnout, ending kleptocracy,” he wrote on his Facebook yesterday.

“Umno’s move in calling for the general election to be held amid the monsoon and flood season is aimed at making sure the voter turnout rate is low,“ he further claimed.

He is, however, confident that Malaysians do not want kleptocrats to rule again.

“I am sure Malaysians do not want kleptocrats to rule again. The rakyat will vote en masse to block their return,“ the Pejuang chairman said.