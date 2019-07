KUALA LUMPUR: Two undocumented Filipino children under two years old, who are currently being held at the Bukit Jalil Immigration detention centre, will be returned to their home country today.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said this in response to Tenaganita’s statement that the children were being held at the centre since June 14 despite the interventions of the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines and Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh.

“The babies were detained during an immigration raid at Plaza Indah Apartment Kajang,” Tenaganita said in a statement. “At that time, the toddlers who are undocumented, were in the care of a relative. The mothers, who have valid visas, were not at home.

“Despite repeated inquiries by the mothers and the attorney appointed by the embassy, Bukit Jalil detention has maintained (until 3pm, July 2) that they have no knowledge of the deportation order and are still awaiting instructions from Putra Jaya.”