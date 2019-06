LABUAN: Undocumented immigrants from the Philippines are now using passenger speed boats to fool the authorities.

The tactic was used by two Filipinos found to have boarded the traditional sea transport crossing the sea to mainland Sabah via Menumbok on Friday.

Sabah Labuan Marine Police (Region 4) chief commander, ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali, said the Labuan marine patrol team was conducting ‘Op Gelora Khas’ in conjunction with the Adilfitri celebration when they caught the duo boarding the boat without valid identification and travel documents.

“The fully-loaded boat with 14 passengers was on its way to Menumbok and was among the boats inspected,” he said.

“Further checks on passengers revealed two of the passengers did not possess valid identity documents,” he told Bernama today.

He said this was a technique used by undocumented immigrants to mislead the authorities.

Pajeri added the operation to curb trespassing via Malaysian waters by illegal immigrants would continue, especially during the festive season. — Bernama