Unemployed charged with murdering girlfriend

TAIPING: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his girlfriend whose decomposed body was found on the banks of Sungai Jebong, Kuala Sepetang here last month.

Mohd Khairul Nizam Ibrahim, 34, nodded when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nurfarah Syahidah Mohd Noh.

However, no plea was recorded.

He was charged with the murder Norfahizatul Syahira Sopa, 32, in a room next to Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang, Jalan Taman Mawar, Simpang at about 2pm on Oct 4.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aqilah Syaza Ariffin prosecuted while Mohd Khairul Nizam was unrepresented.

The court set Jan 20 for mention of the case. — Bernama