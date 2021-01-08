Unemployed charged with raping, injuring girlfriend

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed was today charged in the Sessions Court, here, with raping and causing facial and body injuries to his girlfriend in an incident last week.

However, P. Guna Silan, 40, pleaded not guilty to both charges that were read out to him before judge, Nor Hasniah Ab Razak.

He is accused of raping the 41-year-old health treatment assistant, an offence under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

According to the second charge, Guna Silan had allegedly caused grievous facial and body injuries to the woman with a weapon. The offence under Section 326 of the Penal Code also carries a jail term of up to 20 years, besides a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

Both offences were allegedly committed in a hotel room in Jalan Pudu Ulu, off Jalan Cheras, here, at 3 am on Dec 30, 2020. It is understood that the weapon used in the incident was a glass shard.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub did not offer the accused any bail on grounds that both offences were serious, while the accused was not represented and he had no bailor present in court.

The court then did not set any bail and fixed Feb 10 for case mention. -Bernama