Unemployed man accused of making, sending offensive communications

SHAH ALAM: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to the charge of creating and initiating the transmission of offensive communications three years ago.

Mohammad Syafiq Iqbal Mohammad Helmi, 31, was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications using the Facebook account of “Syafiq Iqbal” with the intention of offending others.

The offensive post was read at 4.41 pm on Dec 23, 2019, in a telecommunications centre at Jalan Delima 1/1, Subang Hi-Tech Industrial Park, Subang Jaya, near here.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, if convicted, and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor Fazril Sani Mohamed Fadzil proposed a bail of RM5,000 for the accused with an additional condition for him to report to the MCMC office monthly while defence lawyer Nurul Ikrimah Mohd Raya pressed for a lower bail as the accused is unemployed.

“The accused, the third of five siblings, suffers from ‘depression’ since his parents’ divorce,” Nurul Ikrimah said.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali allowed bail of RM2,500 with one surety and set Feb 21 for remention. - Bernama