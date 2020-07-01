Unemployed man admits insulting police on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man pleaded guilty in the sessions court here today to improper use of network facilities by making and initiating the transmission of offensive communication that insulted the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Mohammad Shahrizal Md Shah Rudin, 30, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy.

The court then allowed him bail of RM3,000 in one surety pending sentencing on July 14.

Mohammad Shahrizal was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of communications that was offensive in character against PDRM with intent to annoy others through his Facebook, with the profile name “Riz Mhmd” at 8pm last April 28.

The charge, framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, if found guilty, and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Annur Atiqah Abd Hadi prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama