Unemployed man charged with aunt’s murder

IPOH: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here, today with the murder of his aunt.

Aw Kim Wah, 40, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with the murder of Aw Foong Meng, 73, at a house in Kampung Cina, Menglembu, between 11am and 3.25pm last Nov 9.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Jan 24 for mention.

-Bernama