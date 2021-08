KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with causing grievous hurt to his 68-year-old father, resulting in the victim suffering from broken ribs last week.

However, Muhammad Syafiq Syazwan Ab Rahman, 26, pleaded not guilty to intentionally committing the act against his father, Ab Rahman Mohamad Amin at their house at the Pantai Ria People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Pantai Dalam, Brickfields, here, at 3 pm on Aug 25.

The charge was framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the same Act, which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years upon conviction.

Magistrate Mohamad Fared Abdul Latif allowed the accused bail of RM3,500 with one surety and ordered the accused to report himself to the nearest police station every month, as well as not to disturb the victim.

The court then set Oct 26 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Mohamad Zaidi Othman represented the accused.- Bernama